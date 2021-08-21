Carveth ‘Carv’ S. Thompson

A memorial mass for Carv Thompson, 88, longtime Faith, S.D., area businessman will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Faith, S.D. Fr. Janusz Korban will officiate with burial to be held at a later date.
Carveth S. “Carv” Thompson, 88, South Dakota Hall of Fame member and former Faith resident, passed away Aug. 11, 2021, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
He is survived by Margaret, his wife and partner of 62 years, his daughter and son-in-law Linda and Vince Aughenbaugh of Omaha, Neb., and his son and daughter-in-law John and Eva Thompson of Lead, eight grandkids, five great-grandkids, and his sister Marilyn McDermott of Chandler, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Gayle Van Dam, his brother Cullen Thompson, and his parents Odin and Blanche Thompson.
Carv was born Oct. 25, 1932, in Faith, and spent the majority of his life there. He graduated from Faith High School in 1950, and earned a Pharmacy Degree from SDSU in 1954. In 1955, Carv served his country as a US Army Medical Service Officer for 2 years of duty in Japan.
In 1958, Carv purchased the Faith drug store from his parents and renamed it Thompson Drug. In 1959, he married Margaret King in Plainview, S.D., and started their family.
Carv and Marg owned and operated Thompson Drug until 2002. During those years, they expanded the Thompson Drug chain to six additional stores in the South Dakota cities of Philip, Deadwood, Lead, Eagle Butte, Lemmon, and McLaughlin. They spearheaded Faith’s Prairie Oasis Mall development, and owned & operated various other businesses in Faith and other communities.
Carv was a voracious Faith Country supporter and worked tirelessly to help promote and improve the community. Working with other community leaders and many volunteers, Carv’s civic accomplishments included helping to build a new grandstand, pushing to pave the city streets, and heading up the fundraising to build a new school.
His biggest tool for promoting Faith was his morning show on KBHB radio, the Faith Area News. Heard every Monday through Friday at 10:00 o’clock, Carv delivered local news, weather, sports, market reports, community happenings, school news, interviews and local politics. The show was also used for multiple fundraising purposes including civic events, volunteer organizations and people in need, raising thousands of dollars.
Carv would broadcast the show from his office at Thompson Drug and occasionally from various places all over the country for 28 years.
Carv was also on local television, and for many years volunteered as host of the Rapid City Segment of the National Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual Labor Day telethon.
Carv was active in politics and was appointed to serve on several committees including the South Dakota Board of Pharmacy and the South Dakota Gaming Commission. He was also appointed to a two-year term in the South Dakota House of Representatives and won re-election to another term.
In 1972, Carv was the Republican candidate for South Dakota Governor, losing to incumbent Richard Kneip.
One of Carv’s passions was coordinating events, and he was proud to be the driving force of the annual Faith Stock Show and Rodeo from 1964 to 1992. With a team of volunteers, Carv made sure the rodeos, parades, concerts, dances and community events ran like clockwork for five days every August.
He was instrumental in bringing national country music artists to the Stock Show for concerts, including George Strait, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, the Statler Brothers, Ronnie Milsap and Chris LeDoux.
His successful involvement with the Faith Stock Show and Rodeo led to an appointment to the South Dakota State Fair Commission where he served 13 years as Chairman and Entertainment Director.
It also led to a late-life career as production manager and talent coordinator with Romeo Entertainment Group of Omaha, Neb. With Margaret’s help, Carv produced concerts at fairs and festivals in 10 different states and in Canada for many years until they retired.
In 2012, Carv was selected as a member of the South Dakota Hall of Fame. He received many awards, accolades and recognition during his lifetime, but he was most proud of this one.
In 2015, Carv and Marg moved to Omaha to spend their remaining years near daughter Linda and family. There they celebrated all holidays, birthdays, special events and anniversaries surrounded by family and friends.
On July 16, 2021, Carv, a two-time prostate cancer and heart disease survivor, suffered a heart attack and stroke. He was admitted to Lakeside Hospital in Omaha where he died peacefully in his sleep Aug. 11, 2021. Carv’s body was donated to science in care of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Creighton University.
The family asks that memorial gifts be given to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Faith, and to the Faith School Foundation.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Faith Area Memorial Chapel of the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home. www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.