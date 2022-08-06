Carroll Tope, 85, of Belle Fourche, died July 30, 2022, at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery. Friends may leave written condolences online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com
