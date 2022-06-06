Carrie Ann King of Lead, died in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 31, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her loving husband Chuck King of Lead, beloved son Chris, mother Marilyn Thomas, brother Greg Thomas, and sister-in-law Felicia, all of Grand Bay, Ala.; sister Beth Thomas of Dallas, Texas; and stepmother Ginny Thomas of St. Helens, Ore. She was preceded in death by her godfather Bill Batchelor of Mobile, Ala.; father Robert Thomas of St Helens, Ore.; and brother Christopher Thomas of Spearfish.
Carrie was born 7/22/61 in Lake City, Pa. She graduated cum laude in education from the University of South Alabama receiving several honors and citations as a student. After surviving Stage 4 melanoma in her 20s she chose to embrace life becoming a wildlife rehab specialist, belly dancer, and YMCA scuba instructor. She taught scuba to Chuck in 6/92, they married in 11/94, and was Chuck’s soul mate, teacher, partner, and best friend for nearly 30 years. He learned much from her becoming transformed by her example of kindness, empathy, and love for people and injured, orphaned animals of all kinds.
While living down south, Carrie was an elementary school teacher, an on-air reader for the blind at WHIL radio in Mobile, and became Director of the Wildlife Rehab Center in Pensacola shortly after their marriage in addition to several volunteer activities. She studied Catholicism in Mobile and entered the Catholic Church during Easter 1997.
The couple moved to Lead in 2005 where she helped Chuck begin King Appraisals. Her passion over the next 8 years however was teaching catechism to 5th and 6th grades at St Patrick’s Church. Due to a degenerative health condition that caused her much pain she retired from her position as Director of Religious Education in 8/13. Up until her passing, Carrie gave up all her sufferings to the Lord, receiving many consolations and graces, and was a daily devotee of the Divine Mercy chaplet. Her smile and enthusiasm for life will be sadly missed by her devastated husband and all who knew her.
Private funeral mass was held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lead and burial has taken place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead.
