Carrie Ann King

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.