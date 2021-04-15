Carolyn K. Cleveland was called home on April 9, 2021. She was at home with her husband Richard by her side.
She was born in Pierre on Aug. 13, 1948. At the age of 3, she was adopted by Alvin “Bud” Hix and his wife, Betty, from Rapid City in August 1951. They then moved to Sturgis where Carolyn grew up and attended school. Betty later remarried to Elmer “Buck” Dubry and continued to reside in Sturgis.
In 1964, she met and married Gale L. Gossard with whom she had two children, Tammy and Troy.
In 1971, she met and married Dean J. McNenny, combining his three children, Jimmy, Kenny, and Crystal with her children, Tammy and Troy, and in 1974 they welcomed Jason as well.
In 1994, she met and married her soul mate, Richard H. Cleveland. They have spent the last 27 years happily married and enjoying each other’s company.
In her free time, she enjoyed reading James Patterson books, doing crossword puzzles, and going to the Silverado to play slot machines.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard; children, Tammy Gossard of New Underwood, Troy Gossard of New Underwood, Jason McNenny of Belle Fourche, Richie Cleveland of N.C., and Nikki (Trace) Kaelin of Texas; grandchildren, Julia (Bryan) Lee, Mason (Samantha) Hall, Lucas (Shayna) Hall, Cade McNenny, Zac Cleveland, and Sean Cleveland; and seven great-grandchildren, Hunter, Aubrey, Rylee, Gabby Lee, Jacob, Jordan, and Olivia Hall.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Gladys Hix and Elmer and Betty Dubry; and one brother, Jimmy Dubry.
Memorial visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m., on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis with Pastor Tim Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, there is a memorial to the Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish. Donations can be sent in care of Kinkade Funeral Chapel, 1235 Junction Ave., Sturgis, SD 57785.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
