Carole Eckhart, 80, Lead, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on April 11, 2022.
Carole was born to Raymond & Esther Bergstrom on Dec. 18, 1941, in Deadwood. Carole was the second youngest of 17 children. Carole attended school at the Nevada Gulch School until the 8th grade. After the 8th grade she stayed at home and cared for her grandmother until she passed away. Following that she moved to Crawford, Nebraska and worked in a hospital. In 1960, she moved back home to work at the Deadwood Hospital.
In 1961, Carole married her childhood sweetheart and they welcomed their first child, Brenda Lee. Carole continued working at the Hospital while raising Brenda. In 1963, LeRoy Dean, their second child was born. Carole continued working at the Deadwood Hospital for eight more years. She then stayed home with the children and as a side job ironed people’s clothes until 1976. Then Carole went to work at Lead High School until 1992, when she decided to retire.
After retiring Carole enjoyed spending time with family, baking, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, crocheting, creating flower arrangements and gambling with the love of her life. Carole made sure that everyone had something crocheted. Carole and her good friend Janet Cudmore enjoyed refurbishing dolls for children in need. Carole was very protective of her family and made sure that no one left with an empty stomach.
Carole is survived by seven brothers and sisters, children, Brenda (Jerry) Ryan and LeRoy (Debbie) Eckhart, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Carole is preceded in death by her parents Raymond & Ester Bergstrom, husband Darwin Eckhart, nine brothers and sisters.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead.
Condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
