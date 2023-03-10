Carol Lynn Coleman, 81, of Spearfish, SD, died on February 21, 2023 in Minneapolis, MN.
Carol Lynn Coleman was born October 3, 1941 at Seneca, SD, to Clifford and Marjorie Coleman. She graduated from Faulkton High School in 1959 and went on to attend cosmetology school. After, she moved to Dupree, SD, where she went to work at her Aunt Ann Coleman’s hair salon. She soon met and married Ronald Lee Longbrake. Together, they had three children: Ronda, Robbi, and Guy. They moved to Eagle Butte, SD, and opened their own in-home hair salon.
Education was always important to Carol Lynn; she continued her schooling at Northern State University and graduated in 1976 with a BA in Sociology. She went on to earn a Master of Arts Degree in Guidance and Counseling in 1989.
Carol Lynn was passionate about helping others, as evidenced by her long and successful career. She was a social worker in Mobridge, SD, and then taught classes at Standing Rock College for 12 years, growing the Human Services Program from four students to the biggest Department at the college. After becoming a Licensed Professional Counselor, she turned her focus to Mental Health Counseling and specialized in addiction, domestic violence, and PTSD. In 2005 she opened her own business, Big Horn Counseling, in Gillette, WY. She embraced cutting-edge therapies before they became mainstream. She practiced a trauma therapy called EMDR before it was a widely accepted therapy. Recently, she was certified in LENS, a technology that uses low energy neurofeedback to change the brain. As a Trauma Therapist, she believed some people needed more than talk therapy to heal. She loved her clients and her career.
Her passion extended to her politics. A lifelong democrat, she was actively involved in politics and believed in equality for all. A highlight of her political life was when she was elected as a Committeewoman for the State of Wyoming. She also got to attend the Democratic National Convention and cast an official electoral vote for Barack Obama to be the President of the United States.
Horses were an important part of Carol Lynn’s life; she got her love for them from her dad. He got her a pony named Dusty. She later gave this same pony to her kids to ride. She was on the NSU college rodeo team and served as President of the NSU Rodeo Club. Ron and Carol Lynn purchased a race horse named Peace Train. Peace Train became the foundation of many of the horses they bred and trained for the track and rodeo arena. She loved rodeo and hauled her three kids to rodeos every summer.
Being the oldest of six children, Carol Lynn was a natural caretaker. She opened her heart and her doors to children who needed family at Christmas, to neighborhood kids that needed guidance, to nieces and nephews that needed a home for summer break, to foster children, to anyone that wanted to learn about horses and rodeo. Carol Lynn always had a kind word and a motivational speech for anyone that needed it! She loved to laugh and tell jokes; she had a wicked sense of humor. But most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
Carol Lynn is survived by daughters; Ronda Longbrake Trowman (Bill) of Luther, OK, and Robbi Longbrake (Daman Heitz) of Newell, SD; son, Guy Brady Longbrake of Bismarck, ND; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Ashley, Ryder, Nicolette, Peyton, Kennedy and Brady; one great grandchild, Graham; sisters Coleen Krier, Sandy Coleman, and Penny Coleman all of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
Carol Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kole (KC) Coleman; and sister, Bonnie Coleman.
Memorial services for Carol Lynn Coleman will be held at the United Church of Christ in Dupree, SD, on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
