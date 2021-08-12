Carol Elaine Christensen, 81, of Glenrock, Wyo., died Aug. 10, 2021 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyo.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave written condolences online at LeveringtonFH.com.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Karla (Jeff) Samona of Spearfish, Lisa Wiederrich of Creswell, Ore.; and three grandchildren, Krystal Wiederrich, Robert and Kathryn Veiga. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Robert Jr. after the husbands’s name. and brothers, Sheldon and Carl Kitzerow.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.