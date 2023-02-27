Carol Ann Smits

Carol Ann (Remington) Smits, 69, Belle Fourche, formerly of Sturgis, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 24, 2023, at her home in Belle Fourche.
Carol was born on May 25, 1953, to Francis and Sylvia Remington, in Deadwood, SD. Throughout her life, she was blessed with six children. On April 12, 2002 she married Mandel Smits. In their 22 years together, they enjoyed working with the Smits Tree Service, taking care of their horses and dogs, and especially antiquing at second hand stores. When they were not at home, they could be found at a secondhand store or at the Millstone Restaurant. Carol loved spending time with family and, most of all, her grandkids who “kept her Young”. She had many special memories playing cards with neighbors, and holidays with family.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Mandel Smits, Belle Fourche; children; Eric Quillen of Sturgis, Deanna (Andrew) Kimmel of Roundup, MT, Tami (Randy) Schaefer of Hulett, WY, Tabitha Sokolowski of Spearfish, Patrick Quillen of Huron, and Cheyenne Bertolotto of Belle Fourche; 15 grandchildren; sister, Karla (Pat) Aplin of Rapid City; brother, Duane (Melonie) Remington, Kansas; and many beloved family and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother and father, and one child.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at Sturgis City Park, Sturgis, SD. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefuneralfs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.