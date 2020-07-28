Bryan Lee Watts, 50, Casper, Wyo., passed away July 13, 2020. He was born August 13, 1969 in Belvidere, Ill., to Merle and Phyllis (Erickson) Watts. We will forever cherish his memories.
A celebration of life will be scheduled later in the Fall.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.