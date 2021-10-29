Bruce Wayne Bieber, 70, passed away at his home in Black Hawk, Colo., on Oct. 20, 2021. A native of Lead, S.D., he was born on May 2, 1951, to Marianne and Gerhard Bieber. Bruce graduated from Lead-Deadwood High School in 1969. He married Lucy Marquez, the love of his life, on March 24, 1990.
As a child, Bruce was up early in the morning and didn’t seem to require much sleep. His mother called him “busy brain.” He took things apart to figure out how they worked and then put it back together. Apparently, he blew a lot of fuses during this time; possibly a clue indicating what direction his life would take.
During his adolescent years, Bruce developed an interest in music and taught himself how to play guitar. As an adult Bruce and a group of musicians recorded a CD. With a family to support, Bruce enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served for six years, taking advantage of education opportunities. He received training in electronics and began his career in the aeronautics industry. He progressed through his career, learning on the job, taking additional classes and advantage of opportunities presented. He attended the Naval Technical Training Center, Riverside City College, and the Arapahoe Community College.
Bruce’s contributions as a test engineer in the aerospace industry—at companies like Lockheed Martin, Ball Aerospace, and Hughes Aircraft—led to him being inducted into the Lead-Deadwood Hall of Fame in 2012. He earned a number of awards for his work on the Kepler Space Telescope, which after nine years in deep space revealed billions of planets, more than even stars.
Other projects Bruce worked on include:
• The NASA Orion Crew Exploration Vehicle program
• Replacement for the Hubble Telescope: James Webb Space Telescope
• Mars Surveyor Program
• MARS Rover
• Genesis Satellite
• Civil Space Systems, New Business Support
• Deep impact Instrument GSE
• Titan IV Programmable Aerospace Grouped Equipment
• Multi Service Launch System program
• Disassembly, move, reassembly and re-verification of General Dynamics Telemetry Data Processing Station at Martin Marietta
• The NAVY Torpedo Tactical and Autopilot Data Processors
• Flight Central and Remote Telemetry Multiplexer Units
• Peacekeeper and Small ICBM programs
• Small Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Instrumentation Range Safety System
While Bruce’s work kept him busy, he found time to enjoy rebuilding and racing his 1968 Dodge Charger. He participated in the RPM Club at Bandimere Speedway and made many friends among Dodge enthusiasts. He won some Bandimere events, but was most proud of winning two road course handling events in Topeka, Kan.
Bruce’s legacy ultimately can be seen in his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who he adored, supported, mentored, spent a lot of time with, tortured with his crazy sense of humor, and taught that if you are going to do something, do it right.
He is survived by his wife, Lucy Bieber; three siblings, Myron (Mary Kay) and Gordon (Cherry) Bieber and Sandra Louie; three daughters, Dana Bieber-Conner (Wade Conner), Michelle (Stephen) Tregear, and Rachel (Paul) Johnson; two stepsons, Jon Simon (Malena) and Joseph Marquez; 11 grandchildren, Alexandra Graves, Sara (Paul) French, Leah (Kahal) Johnke, Alexis Marquez Hackett, Cole Hackett, Bruce Biebersmith, Andrew Tregear, Peter Tregear, Rachelle Biebersmith, Bella Marquez, and Toby Marquez; and two very special great-grandchildren, Zane Harbison and Jade Hackett.
A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery/Archdiocese of Denver, 12801 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge, Colo. To watch Bruce’s service from an online live feed, click on this link at the time of the service: https://vimeo.com/640009142/895a288620. A video of his life also can be watched at https://vimeo.com/640110824.
