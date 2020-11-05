Bruce Warner Grunwald passed away Oct. 7 at the age of 88 in Cumberland County Medical Center in Crossville, Tenn. He was born on a farm in Nebraska, the son of Emil E. Grunwald and Zola Grunwald.
Bruce grew up in Sturgis, and graduated from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, with a bachelor’s degree. Following graduation he served two years in the U.S. Army at Ft. Sheridan in counter intelligence. After an honorable discharge, he taught school in Indiana, Sturgis, and Oak Park, Ill.
In 1965 Bruce was hired by R.R. Donnelley & Sons as a manager in the printing of Life, Look, Sunset magazines as well as many others. When Donnelley moved to Lisle, IL, he was part of their industrial engineering group and helped set up their computer network.
Bruce had many interests: painting, music, reading, history, and magic. Of all his hobbies, magic was his lifelong passion. He did many magic shows and always was ready to show a trick.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dagmar; two children,Todd Bruce in Alabama and Tara Anna Zola in Germany; two brothers, Edward, Annapolis, Md., and Ross (Barbara), Jamestown, Calif.; a sister. Joey (Robert) Aldern, Vermillion, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by daughters Susan and Jannon, son, David, and four grandchildren from a former marriage.
In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by a son, Bruce; sister-in-law, Caral (Ed) Grunwald, a brother-in-law Robert (Joey) Aldern, and a nephew, Bradley Aldern.
