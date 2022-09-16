Bruce McArthur,78

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our dad and grandpa, Bruce McArthur, on August 18, 2022 at the Sturgis Regional Hospital.
Bruce was born on May 29, 1944 to Charles McArthur and Lucille (Machacek) in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Bruce married his first wife, Linda (Nichols) McArthur on March 11, 1967. They had three daughters together and divorced in 1976. Bruce married Linda (Honey) in Lake Tahoe, Nevada on June 20, 1987. They remained married until Linda’s passing in 2016.
Bruce enjoyed the last 25 years of life living in Sturgis, South Dakota. Bruce made many friends in the community through his work at the Adams Museum and the time he spent with Linda while she was in care at the Sturgis Care Centre. He and Linda were blessed by living on a beautiful piece of property. They planted flowers, fed the deer and the birds and went for nature walks. They loved to explore the area and enjoyed sampling the cuisine in all the surrounding towns. But the best times Bruce had were when his grandchildren came to visit. He brought them to baseball, went swimming at the pool and took them fishing. The grandkids were grateful for every minute they spent with Grandpa Bruce.
Bruce will be remembered for his wit, his sarcasm and foremost, his compassion for others. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed help.
Bruce is survived by his daughters Nicole (McArthur) Belcher, Amy McArthur and Heidi McArthur; grandchildren Jordan (Sylena) McArthur, Tate Belcher, Eli Ryan and Liam Leftridge; great-grandchildren Morgan McArthur, Thomas McArthur and soon-to-be-baby McArthur; ex-wife and friend Linda McArthur and special friend Cindy Spencer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.