Bradley Brice Bruns, 67, of Spearfish, left this earth way to early on Aug. 31, 2020, as a result of a construction accident.
Brad was born on Sept. 1, 1952, at St. John’s Hospital in Rapid City, to Gilbert “Gib” and Agnes “Aggie” (Fritz) Bruns. Brad was an only child and we know what that means!
Gib taught school and ran the dormitory for students at New Underwood High School for a number of years, so Brad had plenty of contact with all levels of students for several years. He loved and enjoyed it and made him a smidge on the ornery side. Gib and Agnes moved to Sturgis and continued their teaching careers and Brad developed his love for all sports, hunting, fishing, skiing, basketball, and golf. Brad was an excellent athlete and was especially good at pitching in baseball. He was known as a “Gym Rat” as Gib was a longtime coach. As with teachers they moved to Spearfish to continue their careers and Brad graduated from Spearfish High School on May 28, 1970.
Carpentry and finish wood working became his passion. He worked as a craftsman on buildings in the Black Hills and especially Deadwood and surrounding areas. Brad eventually formed his company Bruns Homes and built many beautiful and fancy houses and town homes in Spearfish and other communities. He was an excellent tradesman and contractor.
One of Brad’s greatest loves was to get on his Harley and feel the breeze in his face, enjoy the romance of the road and visit friends far and wide. Brad had a host of friends in the Spearfish area and beyond that loved and will miss him. Please don’t forget Brad’s chocolate Labradors, Styx and Poco.
Brad was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Bruns. He is survived by his mother, Aggie Bruns of Spearfish, and numerous cousins.
Brad will be cremated per his wishes and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. May God bless Brad!
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.