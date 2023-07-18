Bradley “Brad” Schreiber

Bradley (Brad) Allen Schreiber, 65, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 16, 2023 surrounded by his family after a short battle with TPLL (T-Cell) Leukemia.
A prayer service will be held at 5pm on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Community Bible Church in Pierre. The family will be available to greet guests for one hour prior to the prayer service. Immediately following the prayer service, the family will be leaving to attend a private family event and will not be available.
A celebration of life service will be at 10:30am on Monday, July 24, 2023 at the church. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre has been place in care of the arrangements.
Bradley Allen Schreiber was born on June 8, 1958 in Pierre, SD to Marion and Lola (Allen) Schreiber. Brad spent his childhood on a farm west of Agar, SD and attended school in Agar, graduating from Agar High School in 1976.
Following graduation, Brad attended Huron College where he enjoyed playing on the college basketball team. He enjoyed the many friendships and camaraderie that formed during his years at Huron College. Following his graduation from Huron College, he worked as a patrol officer with the Pierre SD Police Department. Brad returned to the University of South Dakota to study law, graduating with a Juris Law Degree in 1988. Brad practiced law in Belle Fourche until he moved his practice to Pierre in 2008.
Brad enjoyed Marshall Arts. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Ducks Unlimited. He served as a law clerk for the 1st Judicial Circuit from 1988-1989; he was a Law Clerk to the South Dakota Supreme Court from 1989-1990; he served on the South Dakota State Bar Board of Commissions; from 2002-2003 he served as the President of the South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association; he was a member of the South Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the National College of DUI Defense; he was also a member of the Community Bible Church. In 2020 Brad was awarded the South Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
On May 31, 2008, Brad married Christal (Chris) Zabel. Brad and Chris enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time at their cabin in the Black Hills but most of all, they enjoyed their time with their kids and grandkids as well as extended family and friends. Brad loved to play guitar and could be found playing his guitar every day after work. He led many sing a longs with the Zabel family including the bantering and endless laughter that accompanied those gatherings. Brad had a heart and personality bigger than life and in his humble manner, he looked out for others until the moment he went home to be with Jesus.
Brad leaves a legacy of being a strong spiritual leader, husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife Christal; daughter Lyndsay (Andrew Norten) Schreiber, Asher & Aiden Heinzerling; sons Erich Schreiber, Alec (Megan) Espeland, Stetson & Wyatt, Brayden (Courtney) Espeland & Stella, and Camden (Britney Hicks) Espeland; mother Lola Schreiber; brother Shawn (Connie) Schreiber; father and mother-in-law Cam and Jan Zabel; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Cindy & Kevin Stoick, Vonnie & Gary Reuer, and Lana & Waylon Grout as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Preceding Brad in death were his father Marion Schreiber, grandparents Arnold & Bessie Schreiber and Cecil & Helen Allen and niece McKayla Marie Reuer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.