Bonnie L. (Miles) Deibert, 92, of Spearfish, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Saviour on Thursday evening, Dec. 9, 2021, at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche.
Bonnie Lou Miles was born to Charles Arthur and Emma Dorothea (Obst) Miles on April 18, 1929, in the prairie village of Chance, S.D., the eighth of nine children. Growing up in Chance she recalls playing with her rag dolls, walking to school and church, hay rides with cousins and visiting relatives. She attended country school in Chance, high school in Bison, and graduated from Faith High School in 1946.
She was working at the Bison Food Store in 1947, when she met and fell in love with John August Deibert, a handsome World War II Army veteran and local farmer who hitched a ride home from Aberdeen with Bonnie’s brother Leo. That night they shared a two-step and then many more country dances at Reva, Maurine, Strool, and the Drew Parish House with piano, accordion and fiddle music being played by the local families. It was at one of these dances that John proposed. They were married on the hottest day of the year July 14, 1951, in the St. James (Drew) Catholic Church by Father Murray, who flew in via a small Piper Cub airplane. The Deibert family donated the land on which the Drew Church was constructed under the supervision of John’s father, Augustin (August) Deibert, and Anton Sander, with the assistance of several family members.
John and Bonnie resided and farmed on the Deibert homestead in the Drew area where they relied on the two-hole outhouse and hauled water three or four times a day. In 1952 REA brought electric power to the farm, they constructed a new barn on their property with lumber hauled from the Black Hills and began their family of four sons; Allen, Larry, Robert and Randy, who grew to be reluctant altar boys and willing paper boys. Together they treasured summer campouts at Shadehill and Deerfield, family reunions, and church gatherings.
They relocated to Spearfish in 1956, where she worked at Lookout Memorial Hospital until her retirement. Bonnie enjoyed bowling, camping, playing cards, cribbage and dominos, baking, coffee dates, and family reunions. She liked the color red, Western music, a Hershey’s Mr. Goodbar, dogs, big hugs and Christmas. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, member of the Good Sam Club, American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, Catholic Ladies’ Altar Society, and 200 game bowling club.
Preceding her in death were her parents Art and Emma Miles; husband, John Deibert; son, Larry Deibert; great granddaughter Kenadi Jean Weis; five brothers; two sisters; eleven brothers-in-law; and fourteen sisters-in-law. Left to mourn her loss are sons, Allen (Liz) Deibert, Bob Deibert, and Randy (Lori) Deibert; daughter-in-law Barb Deibert; eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren; sister Donna Mae Bertsch; and over sixty nieces and nephews. A special thank you is extended to her family and the compassionate team at Rolling Hills Healthcare for their expression of outstanding attention and eternal love during her final days.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels in Spearfish with memory sharing at 6 PM. On Thursday, December 16, 2021 there will be a Rosary Service at 8:30AM, with a viewing from 9 to 10AM and Mass of Christian burial at 10AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish, SD. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery with a luncheon at the church immediately after.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Crematory Service of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
