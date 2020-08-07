Bonnie Claire LaShier Bentley, 91, of Spearfish, went to dance and play cards with her husband Lee in heaven on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Bonnie was born April 8, 1929, in Crooks, S.D.; the youngest of two daughters born to Albert LaShier and Rose (Byg) LaShier. The family moved to Sioux Falls where Bonnie attended Beadle Elementary and Washington High School, graduating a semester early. She had various employment opportunities beginning at age 14 as a soda jerk in a department store. She began her career as an operator for Bell Telephone and soon met the man of her dreams, Lee Bentley, whom she married at the age of 19. After five years, they had their son Robin. She stayed with “Ma Bell” until Lee’s assignment to Wessington Springs with the S.D. Highway Patrol. Daughter Dalari was born, and Bonnie devoted her time to raising her children. Lee was transferred to Belle Fourche in 1964. While in Belle, Bonnie worked as a clerk at JC Penny’s, as a law enforcement officer for the port of entry, as a clerk at a convenience store, and completed her employment history as a bailiff for the court. After retiring from working, she focused her energy on her grandchildren, where “spoiling” was the name of the game!
Bonnie was a master seamstress, enjoyed crocheting afghans for family members, and will be fondly remembered for her delicious “porcupine balls,” and hosting court whist tournaments annually on Lee’s birthday.
Survivors include her son, Robin (Beth) Bentley of Spearfish; her daughter, Dalari (Dennis) Bentley-Stillman of Gillette; granddaughter, Jaime Bentley of Spearfish; grandsons, Brandon (Alisa) Bentley of Spearfish; Mason (Kayla) Stillman of Seattle Wash.; and Myles (Savannah) Stillman of Rock Springs Wyo.; great- grandchildren, Banks, Roselynn, Sadie, Cooper, and Robyn; one nephew, James (Virginia) Heesch and family of Flandreau S.D. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee “Sarge” Bentley, her parents, sister Lillie Heesch, brother-in-law John Heesch, and nephew John Heesch Jr.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, her memorial service will be a private family service on August 7, 2020 at the Fidler-Isburg Chapel at 1 p.m. with Pastor Scott McKirdy officiating. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel, PO Box 487, Spearfish, SD 57783.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
