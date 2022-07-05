SSgt. Bobby Ray Fritz was born March 10, 1947, to Orville (Buck) and Barbara Fritz in Willmar, MN. The family moved to Lead, SD when Bobby was 5. He loved the Black Hills and had many adventures growing up. He married Diana Olson on June 21, 1968. Bob passed away on April 13, 2022, at age 75 of a heart attack at his home in Rogers, Arkansas.
Bobby wore many hats during his life. His first job was a paperboy for the Lead Daily Call and then a pinsetter at the Homestake REC Center, in Lead, SD. He graduated from Lead High School in 1966 and joined the Army National Guard. He was an active member for 26 years. Bobby wore a Homestake Gold Miners hat for 32 years (1966-1998). His other hats included a Lead volunteer fireman, Lawrence County assistant deputy sheriff, and Lawrence County Search, and Rescue. After Homestake closed, the family moved to Rogers Arkansas where Bob worked for Walmart Store #1 for 15 years in the Tire and Lube Department. Bob’s last hat, which he wore proudly, was his American Legion hat. Bobby enjoyed woodcarving, making barn wood clocks, and family adventures. He enjoyed the deer in the backyard, the hummingbirds, and his 1954 Chevy Bel Aire
Bobby is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diana, sons Jonathan (Nga) Fritz, Springdale Arkansas and David Fritz, of Rogers, Arkansas. Granddaughters Alexis Fritz and Christina Fritz. Bobby is also survived by his brother Gary (Jane) Fritz, Stanley Wisconsin, sister Lynnette (Don) Karas, Spearfish South Dakota, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donny.
Services will be held in Arkansas. Condolences may be sent to:
Diana Fritz
17369 Wild Turkey Ridge
Rogers Arkansas 72756-7699
