Bobby Lee Perry transcended our world and went to a better one without pain, loss, or sadness on March 18, 2022. God gave the world Bob on July 26, 1956, in Valentine, Neb. Born to Robert and Berniece Perry, Bob was the second youngest of five,but that didn’t mean he got lost in the mix. Growing up on a farm in White River, S.D., with his little brother Richard, he had ample room to get into all sorts of mischief, from putting cats in the outhouse toilet, much to his fathers chagrin, to letting chickens go in the house while his mom was cooking, there wasn’t a dull moment from the time he was born. Bob and Richard moved with their parents next to Sturgis, and then moved again when Bobby was 10 with his family to Long Beach, Calif.
One of the fondest memories Bobby’s dad has is the time he was called by his son to come pick him up from school as he’d built a cabinet in wood class and couldn’t carry it home. So, expecting a big ol’ thing, Bobby’s dad rented a trailer and when he pulled up to the curb there stood Bobby holding the cabinet, which was really more like a nightstand, in his arms. In California Bob held some security guard positions at places like Disney Land and Hunt’s Ketchup and
California is where he met his wife, Claudia in Buena Park.. Before they moved, again with Bob’s family back to SD, Bobby and Claudia had a daughter, Beth Perry and off to South Dakota they went. A few years later a son, Richard Perry was born. Bobby worked at the Homestake Gold Mine in Deadwood, but he was always good at tinkering with mechanical things and that’s what he was content for most of his life doing. He loved spending time with his three grandkids, Drevon, Damon and Hailey Perry and was the typical “wet willy” Grandpa. He even had a chance to meet his great-granddaughter Fallon Fischer. He had a playful spirit and loved fishing. Besides his beloved mother, Berniece, Bobby was preceded in death by his son Richard. He leaves behind his father and step-mother, Robert Perry and Norma Perry, his Daughter Beth Perry, his grandchildren, Drevon, Damon and Hailey Perry and his siblings; Glenice Stoner, Mary Jo Gassman, Raymond Best, Richard Perry and 4 nephews, 5 nieces and cousin and friend Jason Sumners. A small, intimate memorial service was held April 16, 2020, and a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date for all friends and family to attend.
