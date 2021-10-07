Bobby Dale Roberts, 60, of Belle Fourche, passed away on Oct. 5, 2021, at the Hospice House in Rapid City after battling pancreatic cancer.
Bobby was born Oct. 14, 1960, in Belle Fourche, to John and Jean Roberts. He spent his childhood in Belle Fourche, and Anchorage, Alaska. He met the love of his life, Paula, and they were married on June 5, 1982. Their family grew to include a son, Mark Roberts, and granddaughters, Tabitha and Arabella Roberts. He worked in various positions through his career, spending seventeen years at Homestake Gold Mine. He continued his education at Western Dakota Technical Institute with an AAS in Electronic Technology. Bobby’s hobbies included fishing, card playing and more fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Paula, of Belle Fourche; brothers Donnie (Kit) Longland of Rapid City, John Roberts of Belle Fourche, Randy (Jody) Roberts of Belle Fourche; sisters Janet Falcon of Sidney, Neb., Sharon (Charles) Capp of Spearfish, Wanda (Ken) Tyler of Palmer, Alaska; child Mark Roberts of Rapid City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James Lee and Doug Roberts.
A Rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery near Lead.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
