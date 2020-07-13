Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service in memory of Billye Jo (Davis) Casteel who passed away on May 4, 2020. Jo was the beloved wife of Guy Casteel, mother of Wanda Casteel, Lynn (Josh) Nixon, Kelly (Miranda) Casteel, and grandmother of Madison and Avery Casteel.
A private family service was held on Mother’s Day. A celebration of life honoring Billye Jo will be held on her birthday, Sunday, July 19, from 2-4 p.m., with services beginning at 2 p.m., at the family ranch, 13273 Milberg Road, Newell, SD.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.