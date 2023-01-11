Billy “Bill” Ray Morrison passed away on January 7, 2023.
Bill was born January 1, 1948 to Robert and May (Wright) Morrison in Buffalo, SD Bill was the proud father to Brian and Todd Morrison and two step-sons Rick Ellerton and Brian Ellwanger.
Billy “Bill” Ray Morrison passed away on January 7, 2023.
Bill was born January 1, 1948 to Robert and May (Wright) Morrison in Buffalo, SD Bill was the proud father to Brian and Todd Morrison and two step-sons Rick Ellerton and Brian Ellwanger.
He graduated from Lead High School in 1966 and then joined the United States Navy, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. Following active duty, he continued to serve in the South Dakota National Guard.
Bill married Terri Ellerton on November 12, 2008 in Spearfish.
Bill worked for Homestake Mining Company for 30 years, after leaving HMC he owned Quality Welding and Machine Shop in Gillette, Wyoming for 10 years. After selling his business, he worked at the Belle Fourche Country Club for 10 more years – finally retiring after many attempts. Bill enjoyed bowling, hunting, playing golf and watching football.
Bill is survived by his wife Terri, sons Brian Morrison (Danita Harn), Todd (Marianna) Morrison, Rick (Susan) Ellerton and Brian (Shari) Ellwanger, grandchildren Derek Morrison, Michael Morrison, Sarah Morrison and step-grandchildren Alexandra (Austin) Kaddatz, Olivia Ellerton, Madilynn Ellwanger; step great-grandchildren Emmett & Ellie Kaddatz; brothers Jack, Curtis, Jan and sisters Betty Ann, Arlene, Maxine, Joni and Jane.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and May and siblings, Roberta, Ramona, Lynn, Al Clay, Larry Lee and Art.
Services will be held at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish on Friday, January 13th, 2023 at 10:00 am. Inurnment will follow at 11:30 am, will full military honors, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis and refreshments will follow at the VFW in Spearfish. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the Western Hills Humane Society at 324 Industrial Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.