Bill Buchholz a longtime resident of Spearfish passed away peacefully at home Friday April 17, 2020.
Bill was born Feb. 6, 1943, to Leo and Ethel (Stalley). He was raised in Spearfish and graduated from Spearfish High School in 1961.
Bill married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Ward on July 2, 1961. To this union three sons were born: Brad, Brian, and Boe.
Bill participated in high school and collegiate sports. He was recognized as a member of the South Dakota State Wrestling Hall of Fame, Black Hill State University Athletic Hall of Fame and Spearfish High School Inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a four-time state wrestling champion and had the first consecutive win streak of 42 wins.
Bill had a passion for learning and pushing past social norms. He worked hard and loved his family. He patented a new concept of tool trailer: manufacturing and selling his product from coast to coast and international locations. He and his son, Boe ran the business for 20 years.
Bill was a convert of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings from Sunday School teacher to Bishop. The teachings of Christ had a profound impact on him and his family. He had a great love for God and those he served.
Bill was a unique man. Recently he received a couple of cards one from a granddaughter thanking him for being a great example and teaching her that Fords and chocolate are some of the necessities of life. The other card, from a daughter in-law listed some of the many things he was to different people. If you knew him, he touched your life in at least one of these ways and probably many more. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, brother in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, giver, neighbor, teacher, student, counselor, listener, athlete, mentor, teammate, coach, employee, manager, entrepreneur, business owner, salesman, patriot, pilot, mechanic, builder, bricklayer, minister, Bishop. He was a voice of reason and had the courage to do what is right.
Bill is survived by his wife, Bev; brother, Walter; and son, Brad (Paula), grandchildren, Alexandria (Derek) Johnson (great-granddaughter, Day) Anastasia, Noah; son, Boe (Amanda) grandchildren, Ada, Gabriel, Bonnie, Thomas; and many other relatives and friends.
As a family we would like to share a favorite scripture of Bills. In the current times we are living we hope it touches your heart and provides a sense of who we need to put our trust and Faith in.
Isaiah 55:8
A private family interment with a dedication of the grave will take place in the family lot in Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish.
