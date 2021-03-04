Beverly Oldham, 90, of Spearfish and long-time resident of Rapid City unexpectedly passed away with family by her side on February 28th of natural causes. She had celebrated her 90th birthday in August.
Beverly Bradford was born in Illinois to Dwight and Clair Bradford. After spending most of her childhood in Michigan, she moved with her family to Hill City. She graduated from Hill City High School and attended Black Hills Teachers College in Spearfish, becoming a country school teacher. She married William Oldham and they had three children and a niece to fill their happy home in Rapid City. The family enjoyed summer weekends at their cabin on Angostura which they built and shared with special friends, the James Johnson family. Bev and Bill enjoyed touring the country in their antique and classic cars, and golfing, especially when they retired to Mesa, Ariz. They lived in Ft. Collins, Colo., for seven years before Bill’s death, after which Bev relocated to Spearfish. Bev made many friends, loved unconditionally, and was pure of heart. She left us with so many good memories and lessons.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her brother Ron Bradford, sisters Karen Bradford Reed and Marilyn Bradford McLain, and her dear “golden years” companion Eugene Herrboldt.
She is survived by her sister Wanda Bradford, daughters Jeanette Kennedy (Myles) and Barbara Zwetzig (Chris Bartow), son Samuel Oldham (Genevieve Hostbjor), niece LaVeen Bolton (Eugene), grandsons Nathan Zwetzig (Rebecca), Matt Zwetzig, Myles Kennedy, Jr. (Betsy), granddaughter Keri Kennedy Rodriguez (Juan), great granddaughters Alexis Zwetzig and Mikenna Rodriguez, great grandsons Spencer, Talon and Casen Rodriguez, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family celebration of Bev’s life will be held later this year. As Special Olympics, especially State Summer Games, were near and dear to her heart, a memorial has been established to Special Olympics South Dakota, Attn: Darryl Nordquist, 800 E. I-90 Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
