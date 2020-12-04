Beverly Lary passed away on Nov. 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Beverly was born on March 10, 1952 in Covington, Ky., to James and Goldie Shelton. They moved to Jacksonville, Fla., where Beverly graduated high school and met the love of her life, Kevan Lary. Beverly and Kevan were wed Feb. 3, 1972, and started their family in 1977. They moved around several places before settling down in the Black Hills of South Dakota in 1989.
Beverly enjoyed spending time outdoors, spending time with friends and family and everything Christmas. She worked several places throughout her life, the last 20 plus years was for the Super 8 in Deadwood where she developed many lifelong friendships with coworkers and many customers. Beverly was incredibly positive in everything she did and was loved by many.
She is survived by her siblings Sherry Grimes and James Shelton, husband Kevan Lary, children Priscilla Lary (Jason Grenstiner), Chad (Brandi) Lary, grandchildren Jasmine, Gavin and Ashley, nephew Richard and dear friend Debra Fae.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Loud American Steakhouse in Sturgis.
