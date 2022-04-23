Beverly Johnson, 73, passed away on April 17, 2022 at Lake Andes Senior Living in Lake Andes, S.D.
Beverly was born on Dec. 18, 1948, in Buffalo, Wyo., to John and Florence Torrence. She graduated from Buffalo High School and attended college in Sheridan and Denver before enlisting in the Army. She was stationed in Turkey, Germany, and South Korea. After her discharge she became a long-time resident of Sturgis.
She is survived by her siblings Vermelle Hansen, Fred Torrence and Sharon Tafoya and dear friend Dale Stalder.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on May 12, 2022, at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
