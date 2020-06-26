Beverly Joanne Fisher of Rapid City passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was 79 years old. She is survived by three sisters, a brother, five children, 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, and her husband, Howard.
Beverly was born December 23, 1940, in Carthage, S.D. She married Howard Dec. 12, 1959. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
A graveside service will be held Monday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at Oakridge Cemetery near Deadwood under the direction of Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.