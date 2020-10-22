Beverly Jean Beringer, 88, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with Chaplain Herb Cleveland officiating. Burial will follow at noon at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.
Beverly was born June 5, 1932, in Lead, to William and Elma (Autio) Martin Jr. She grew up in Lead and graduated from Lead High School in 1950. After high school she worked at the Homestake Mine as a keypunch operator. On Sept. 5, 1954, she married Leroy Harold Beringer. The couple had two children, Cynthia, and Pamela.
Beverly spent many years working at the J&E Shop in Lead where she was entrusted with many management duties including buying merchandise for the shop, creating window displays, and training new employees. She not only loved helping and visiting with customers but spent many hours at the sewing machine creating beautiful things for her family and friends. Her daughters fondly recall wearing many of her, quite often matching, handmade garments. After Beverly and Leroy retired, they moved to Rapid City where they resided until 2015. Following the passing of Leroy, Beverly moved to Atlantic, Iowa and resided at Heritage House, a senior living facility.
Beverly was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lead, where she played the organ, piano, directed choirs, and taught Sunday School. She had a special place in her heart for the Handbell Choir in which she played and directed. She cherished the countless hours that she spent making music and in fellowship with her church family. Beverly was a caring and generous person who spent many hours volunteering in the community on planning boards, delivering meals on wheels, and playing the piano and organ for hundreds of weddings and funerals. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, sewing, shopping, attending concerts and productions (especially her granddaughters’) and spending time with her family and friends.
Beverly is survived by her daughters; Cynthia (Michael) Quade of Ekalaka, Mont., Pamela (Art) Davis of Atlantic, Iowa, granddaughters; Kirsten Quade of Billings, Mont., Emilie (Erik) Johnston of Missoula, Mont., great grandson; Ren Johnston of Missoula, Mont., step-grandson; Art (Rachelle) Davis, Jr. of Atlantic, Iowa, sister; Barbara (Michael) Configliacco of Uniontown, Ohio, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Leroy, parents, and brother William Donald Martin.
