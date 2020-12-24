Betty Ray (Larson/Pfister) McInerney 89, of Spearfish, died peacefully at her home on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Betty Ray Larson was born Nov. 9, 1931, in Lusk, Wyo. She was the daughter of Raymond A. Larson and Grace (Zink) Larson. Betty grew up on the ranch her father homesteaded northeast of Lusk. She spent her days riding and helping drive the team of horses, haying and building dams. She attended school at the country Larson School and attended high school in Lusk. Betty participated in rodeos as a young girl. At the age of 18, Betty was named Niobrara County Rodeo Queen. Betty loved ranching and remained active in it for much of her life. Betty donated her saddle, a Heiser ca. 1940, that was given to her by her parents to the Western Heritage Center in Spearfish.
On Nov. 5, 1953, Betty married Jack Edwin Pfister of Lusk. Jack and Betty had two sons, Jack Edwin Pfister Jr. and Patrick Ray Pfister. Jack and Betty were later divorced. Betty married John McInerney on July 28, 1968 in Spearfish. The couple spent many happy years together and stayed involved in ranching and rodeos in western South Dakota.
Betty is survived by her son, Patrick Pfister of Pinedale, Wyo.; daughter-in-law, Ronda Pfister of Lusk, Wyo.; grandchildren, Cally Lund and Kaitlyn Pfister of Casper, Wyo.; Lacey Pfister of Alaska; great-grandson, Jackson Lund of Casper; brother-in-law and wife, Gerald and Jackie McInerney of Sundance, Wyo.; sister-in-law, Carol McInerney of Spearfish, South Dakota; and nephew, Dale Walker of Sidney, Neb.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marjorie Walker; brother, Wenton Larson; son, Jack Edwin Pfister Jr. and her husband John.
Honoring Betty’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
The family asks memorials be sent to the Spearfish Senior Center in Spearfish. Betty spent many wonderful hours there with friends and loved playing cards!
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
