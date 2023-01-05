Betty Phinney

Betty Jean Phinney, age 76, of Spearfish, South Dakota, passed away January 3rd, 2023.
Betty was born January 7, 1946, to Ernest and Norma (Palmer) Hines at the family home in Wessington Springs, SD. Growing up in a large family in a small rural community, Betty knew she wanted to experience life. She was fortunate to have had many professions and lived in many different states throughout her life, settling in Spearfish, SD, to be close to her children and grandchildren. She was a fantastic cook and loved nothing more than gathering family and friends together for a meal. Betty’s children and grandchildren will cherish the MANY Christmas Candy making adventures shared with her.
Betty impacted so many people. You never saw her without a smile and her makeup, and you can be sure her jewelry, shoes, and purse always matched her outfit for the day. She loved her friends and family with all her heart, and her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will miss her more than words can express.
Grateful to have shared her life are the love of her life, Marvin Reiners; brothers, Ernest (Debbie) Hines and James (Kathy) Hines; sisters, Connie (Mark) Richards, Maxine (Charles) Richmond, Mabel (Dewey) Dahl, and Joanna (Larry) Surrell. She will also forever be cherished and remembered by her children, Brenda (Daryl) Tillery, Les (Debbie) Reiners, Sandy Braden, Eileen Clapp, Roxy (Mitch) Iverson, Carla (Brian) Turbiville and Pamela Messerly, as well as many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her previous husbands; her parents, Ernest Hines and Norma Hines; brother, Philip Hines; three stepsons; one son-in-law; and two grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at 2pm on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Spearfish Canyon Healthcare Facility main dining room 1020 North 10th St., Spearfish, SD 57783, with refreshments to follow.
