Funeral service for Betty Loken, 90, of Ekalaka, Mont., will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Camp Crook Area Community Center, Camp Crook with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Little Missouri Lutheran Cemetery. For those who wish to watch the funeral service live, please go to Betty’s obituary on stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Visitation for Betty will take place from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Ekalaka with a prayer service taking place at 6 p.m.
Stevenson Funeral Home of Baker is in charge of the arrangements. CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be encouraged.
Betty passed away Oct. 29, 2020 at Dahl Memorial Nursing Home in Ekalaka, where she resided the last seven years.
Betty was the eldest daughter of Kirby and Gunvor Lykken Summers. She was born May 5, 1930 in Camp Crook. She attended rural elementary school and graduated from Carter Co. High in 1948. After attending school at Montana State University, she taught at a rural school in Carter Co.
Betty married Edwin Teigen Loken on May 20, 1950. They worked the Loken ranch where they raised their family and stayed the next 50 years. Betty was a devoted wife, a caring mother and a good neighbor. She was an active member of the Little Missouri Lutheran Church, The Good Hope Ladies Aid, a 4-H leader, a member of the Diligent Doers Homemaker Club and a Cowbelle. She compiled and wrote about her rich family heritage as well as writing the local news for several papers.
Betty had the gift of hospitality, welcoming any and all who crossed her threshold with food and a warm bed if needed. She was an avid seamstress and sewed for her family. She cared for her husband Edwin in his last days with much love as well as managing the ranch. Her children and grandchildren marvel at her independent strength, wisdom, foresight and her love of all mankind.
Betty is survived by her children, Edwina Njos , Bismarck, N.D., Alan (Marla) Loken, Whitewood, Elston (Melody) Loken, Ekalaka, Mont., Sonja (Joe) Bruski, Ekalaka, Mont., and Eric (Nita) Loken, Camp Crook; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Ned (Patsy) Summers, Tucson, Ariz.; brothers in-law, James Courtney, Belle Fourche, Francis Hayes, Alzada, Mont.
She was preceded in death by husband, Edwin Loken; sister, Hazel Courtney, and infant grandson (Elston and Melody).
Memorial gifts can be mailed to Eric Loken, 107 S. Main, Camp Crook, SD, 57724. Betty’s family will be purchasing specialized equipment for the new facility at Dahl Memorial Nursing
