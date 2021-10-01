Betty Jane (Pack) Mitcheltree, 70, of Belle Fourche died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital. She was born Oct. 30, 1950, in Deadwood, to Herman and Jane (Webb) Pack. She grew up with her family and attended school in Deadwood.
In 1971, she welcomed twin girls, Mar and Char. She worked in the gaming industry as a server. She loved working with the public.
Betty enjoyed playing bingo, playing aggravation, driving back roads, Halloween and dressing up. She was good at making people laugh. She loved being in the hills, tending to her house, her plants, flowers and her animals. She also loved music.
She took great and caring pleasure in her family. She loved her daughters, her five grandsons and her two great-grandkids.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Char Bridges and Mar Janke both of Belle Fourche; grandchildren, Seth Bridges, Chase Bridges, Cody Schott, Justin Schott and Chad Wagner; great grandchildren, Knox Wagner and Mila Wagner; sisters, Mary Elsesser of Payson, Ariz., Judy (John) Juso of Deadwood and Wanette Settje of Belle Fourche; brothers, Gary (Joan) Pack of Nebraska and Larry Pack of Spearfish, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Billy Jack and a niece, Adrianne Juso Grasmick
A Ceremonial Tribute will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche with Reverend Tim Smith officiating.
The funeral will be published and available for viewing a klinefuneralchapel.com live streaming site following the funeral.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
