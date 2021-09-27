Betty Ferdig, 90, of Belle Fourche, died Sept. 24, 2021, in Belle Fourche.
A private family service will be held at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery. Friends may leave written condolences online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Betty is survived by her husband, Stan Bevier of Belle Fourche; son, Mark (Shawna) Browning of Belle Fourche; daughters, Linda (Tom) Prantner of Belle Fourche, Judy (Frank) DeFalco of Denver, Colo., Vicky (Mike) Browning of Sioux Falls; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; step-son, Rick (Mary Beth) Bevier of Belle Fourche; and step-daughter, Melinda Bevier of Hill City.
