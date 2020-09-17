Bert Bossert, 83, of Nisland, S.D., passed away March 23, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colo.
A memorial service will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Masks are required.
Bert served in the Army going to Korea from 1956-1957.
Bert was born in Strasberg, N.D. He worked at the Homestake Mine in Lead, retiring to Nisland living with his two brothers. Later in life, he moved to Grand Junction for a better climate.
Condolences may be sent to Chuck Bossert, 730 N. 10th St. in Spearfish, S.D. 57783.
