Bernita M. (Landgrebe) Voelker, 100, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society Miller. Private family services will be held.
Bernita was born on Aug. 17, 1921, in Farmersburg, Iowa, to Gustav and Anna (Martins) Lenth. She grew up in Farmersburg, graduating from Farmersburg High School where she was on the basketball team. She then attended business school for 1 year. She married Gerhardt Landgrebe on June 6, 1944. Gerhardt died in 1983. Bernita married George Voelker on Jan. 2, 1986.
In addition to being a preacher’s wife and raising her four children, Bernita loved bowling and fishing. She enjoyed watching sports, cheering for the Atlanta Braves, needlework and making chocolate chip cookies. She cherished time spent with her family, especially the family trips to Iowa. She bowled into her 90s, was a past state champion, and traveled to Las Vegas for the Senior Nationals. She was also a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Miller, S.D.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children: Susan Jorgensen, Belle Fourche, David (Diane) Landgrebe, Bemidji, Minn., Lori (Rod) Schneller, Canton, S.D., and Jody Landgrebe (Jerry Kusser), Highmore, S.D.; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; step-son, Chuck (Karen) Voelker; step-daughter, Cheryl (Bob) McKillips; along with numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Gerhardt and George; son-in-law, Brad Jorgensen; and three brothers, Harold, Harvey and Lloyd. www.andersonandsonsfh.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.