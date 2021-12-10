Bernice Virginia Capp, 103, of Spearfish, passed into the arms of her loving Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.
Bernice was born Dec. 17, 1917, in Dupree, to George William (Bill) and Josephine Anna Maria (Shaffer) Thomas. She graduated from Dupree High School in 1937. After graduation, she went to Minneapolis to become a nanny for 2 years. She returned to Faith where she married Charles William Capp, Sr., on Dec. 2, 1940.
They purchased the Hattie Herman ranch and established a ranch for themselves. Their son, Charles William, Jr., was born in 1941, and their daughter, Virginia Jean joined the family in 1947. During this time, they enjoyed square dancing and neighborhood card parties.
In October 1964, they sold the ranch and purchased the Sherwood Lodge in Spearfish, building on eight new units in 1966. They resided there until they retired and moved into their newly built “Capp” home on Jackson Blvd, where they enjoyed many happy years. They loved traveling and camping in their motor home over much of the United States.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years; her parents; brothers Willis, Dennis, Duane, Stanley, Clinton, and sister Jean, and son-in-law, Gary Lensegrav.
She is survived by one sister, Evelyn (Thomas) Anderson of Dupree; son Charles and Sharon (Longland), Spearfish; daughter, Virginia Lensegrav of Meadow, S.D.; grandchildren: Troy Lensegrav and special friend Holly Steckler of Bismarck, N.D.; Charla (Shawn) Mease of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Lee Capp and special friend Maryanne Darling-Reich of Belle Fourche; and Teryl (Nikki) Lensegrav of Meadow, S.D.; and Tera (Wayne) Benson of Logan, Utah: numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Saint James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche. Interment will be at 2 p.m., at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish. There will be no viewing, as the casket is closed.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.