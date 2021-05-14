Bernice (Miller) Kauk passed away May 10, 2021, at Spearfish Canyon Nursing Home. She was born Nov. 15, 1930 on a farm in Lehr, N.D., to Jacob and Ottilia (Mintz) Miller.
She married Adolph Kauk in 1947. They had one child, Shelia. In 1956 they moved to Lead. Bernice was a homemaker, worked at a motel, house cleaner and caterer. She enjoyed crocheting, bowling, and camping. They moved to Spearfish in 1996 and were very active in the senior center. They also enjoyed many bus trips around the country.
She is preceded in death by her husband Adolph, granddaughter Tina, her parents, four brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by her daughter Shelia (Tony) Pheiffer, granddaughter Lisa (Daryl) York, and grandson Dean (Mary) Pfeiffer, four great grandchildren, Tawny Aldridge, Tyler Aldridge, Kyle Pfeiffer, and Amanda Pfeiffer, and five great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at Fidler Isburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the funeral chapel. Burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery following the service.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
