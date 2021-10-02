Bennet (Gil) Gilbertson, 86, of Spearfish, passed away on Sept. 30, 2021, at the Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche.
Bennet was born on July 28, 1935, to Christ and Selma Gilbertson in rural Erhard, Minn. He graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1953. He was married to LaVae Anderson on Feb. 11, 1956, in Erhard, Minn.
Gil was a proud veteran of the US Navy in his 1st career. After retiring from the Navy, he returned to his home state of Minnesota for a 2nd career working in Minnesota State Parks. Upon his retirement LaVae and Gil moved to Spearfish, to enjoy his love of the Black Hills.
He is preceded in death by his wife LaVae. He is survived by his sons; Scott (Barb) Gilbertson of Centennial, Colo., Mark (Chris) Gilbertson of Arden Hills, Minn.; daughter Vicki (Greg) Qualley, of Lake Itasca, Minn.; grandchildren Matt (Marie) Gilbertson; Joe Qualley; Benjamin Qualley; and Kimberly (Andrew) Zajicek; and brother Gary Gilbertson and sister Ann Johnson.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Inurnment will take place at 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the CJD Foundation or a charity of your choosing.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel of Spearfish.
Online condolences may be written www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
