Benjamin James Yackley, 39, of Spearfish, passed away on April 9, 2020, as the result of a fatal car accident.
Ben was born on Jan. 22, 1981, to Joe Yackley and Sue (Bonnichsen) Yackley in Pierre. In proper Ben fashion, he came unannounced with a big entrance. The family lived in Gillette, Wyo., for six years before moving to Spearfish, in 1987, where he attended school and created many memories.
Following graduation, he attended the University of Nebraska for one year then transferred to Black Hills State University to work toward a biology major and chemistry minor. As an intellect, an athlete, a prankster, and a hunting and fishing enthusiast, he rarely sat still and liked it that way. To support his family, he worked in water and oil drilling, and more recently became the proud owner of two small businesses: hydroseeding and tree trimming. “Go big or go home,” was his motto and he lived that to the fullest.
In 2005, he married the love of his life, Jennifer (Underhill) Yackley, in Spearfish. While their family grew, they made memories enjoying the great outdoors, taking up every possible chance they could to be together under the trees and stars. Lover of nature, music, children, people and life, his contagious smile and energy filled the room, leaving those he encountered feeling comforted and in awe of his truly captivating spirit. Tough and soft, strong and gentle, smart and witty- a charmer, lover, friend, father, son, and husband.
Honored to have the opportunity to have shared his life are his wife, Jenny; his children: Braden and Brooklynn; parents Sue (Bonnichsen) Yackley and Joe and Mary Pat (Lehnert) Yackley; his sister Stephanie; his brother, Tyler and girlfriend, Lisa; his nieces and nephews: Tatin, Gavin, Bristin, and Hendrix; The Knight and Underhill families; The Snyder family; his beloved dog Lucy; and numerous other family members, friends and associates.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to First Interstate Bank, to help with expenses and to go towards a fund for their children.
Funeral Service for the immediate family will be held on Friday, April 17, at 2 p.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at a later date for extended family and friends.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
