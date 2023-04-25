Barbara Leila Redinger Macdonald, 87, passed away April 22,2023 in Spearfish, SD.
Barbara was born February 23, 1936 in Deadwood, SD to Paul W and Loretta I (Cook) Redinger. Barbara was baptized, confirmed and attended the Old Apostolic Lutheran church her entire life. Her faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior was very strong.
Barbara graduated from Deadwood High School in 1953. She attended nursing school for a few months and then married William “Bill” Macdonald on June 6, 1954. She stayed home and raised her children until 1973, when she went to work at the Homestake Hospital as a Certified Lab Technician. She then worked at the Lead-Deadwood Hospital in Medical Records until her retirement in 1996. Bill and Barbara moved to St Onge and lived there for many years. They wintered in Arizona where they stayed with Bill’s brother Roy and their niece Lana (Terry) Curl. Barbara moved to Spearfish for a couple of years and then recently moved into Edgewood Vista in Spearfish where she received excellent care. Barbara loved her family, near and far. She was an avid bowler, loved to garden, tend her flowers, crochet and read.
Barbara is survived by children Paulette Macdonald (Bill Sjomeling) of Lead, SD, Melody Nehmer (Jerry Richards) of Sundance, WY, Scott (Diane) of St Onge, SD, and Malcolm of Crooks, SD, 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Roy, Keith (Judi), Bill Kinney and several nieces and nephews.
Proceeding her in death is husband Bill, her parents, daughter Zelva, sisters LaRee and Kay, brothers-in-law Dennis, Herb, Laverne, Ed, Loren, and Henry, sisters-in-law Beryl, Sheila, Moira, Glenda, and Joyce, and grandchildren Jeremy, Colton, and Kaely, nephew Paul Eikanas and great-niece Tiffany Eikanas.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the South Dakota Diabetes Coalition.
Services will be held at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, 2040 Vista Hills Place, Spearfish, SD, at 1:00 PM Friday April 28th. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Spearfish, SD with a luncheon served at the Old Apostolic Church following the interment.
