Barbara Kay (Urban) Pedersen, 54, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after a 4-year battle with cancer. Barbara was born Dec. 17, 1967, in Portland, Ore., and moved to Upton, Wyo., in 1973. Barbara attended all 12 years of school there and graduated from Upton HS in 1986. She loved to travel and lived in several different Christian localities in her single years. She was united in marriage to John M. Pedersen on Nov. 18, 1994, and they settled in Kalispell, Mont. God blessed their marriage with 9 beautiful children, and they enjoyed precious time together when John became self-employed in 2001. In 2008, they moved to New York Mills, Minn., where she lived until her death. She was a life-long member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, visiting and spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, and friends.
Barbara will be dearly missed by her loving husband, John; daughters, Tisha (Aksel) Thomas of Howell, Mich.; Tessa (Daren) Sarkinen of Castle Rock, Wash.; Tiana and Tayla (at home); sons, Jason (Bryn) of Sturgis; Jacob (Lanna) of Rankin, Mich.; Jevon, Jaren and Jaxon (at home); grandchildren Karla, Ethan, Evelina, Trey, and Natalie; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who brought her much joy in her final days.
Barbara is survived by her parents, Henry and Delores Urban of Spearfish; her sister Chanda (Dan) Knoof of Fort Myers, Fla.; and two step-sisters, Suzanne and Conni (who were often in her thoughts and prayers). She was preceded in death by her biological father, Albert Hanson, who made a precious deathbed repentance; her in-laws, Peder and Lydia Pedersen; and her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ann Pedersen.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of New York Mills, Minn. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m., prior to the service at church. Barbara will be laid to rest at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church Cemetery of Spearfish, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
