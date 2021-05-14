Barbara Jordan, 87, of Spearfish passed away on Nov. 28, 2020, at her home.
Barbara Averill Boettcher was born to Edgar and Lucille Boettcher on Oct. 19, 1933, in Aberdeen. She attended Aberdeen public schools graduating from Central High School in 1951, and followed her high school graduation with nursing training in Aberdeen, graduating from St. Luke’s Hospital’s Nursing program with her RN degree in May 1954.
During her time as a student at St. Luke’s she met Bill Jordan who was attending Northern State College. That first meeting led to their marriage on Oct. 24, 1954, and they began a 66 year adventure taking them to Virginia, Florida and California before returning to South Dakota. Later, additional time in Minneapolis, Minn., Laramie, Wyo., Spearfish, and Sun City West, Ariz., added to their life experiences.
Barbara put her nursing skills to work both in Virginia and California. She took a break from those duties upon returning to South Dakota to begin raising their family. In Aberdeen, son Kirk arrived in 1957, daughter Kelly in 1959, and son Craig in 1965. After guiding them through their formative years, she returned to nursing in 1977, first at the John Burns Hospital in Belle Fourche, then on staff at the David M. Dorsett Home in Spearfish. She spent 15 years of her career serving as director of nursing services at Dorsett Home, retiring in May of 1995.
Barbara was devoted to her children and a loving grandmother. She rarely missed the opportunity to sing “Happy Birthday” in a phone call, and always reminded Bill to send a greeting card to them.
Another joy in her life was the “Ladies Birthday Club” in Spearfish. She looked forward to their nearly monthly celebrations as one of the twelve members would add a year to her life. Likewise, the occasional reunions of her closest high school friends took her to various places such as London, England, Beverly Hills, California and Miami, Fla. She also served as the hostess for that event in Spearfish and Sun City West, Ariz. Maj Jong, Bridge, antiquing and her flowers were additional passions.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Bill, sons, Kirk Jordan and wife Christina of Long Beach, Calif., and Craig Jordon and wife Michele and grandchildren; Emma, Ava and Ian Jordan of Sioux Falls, daughter, Kelly Jordan and husband Bob Gray and grandsons, Will and Nick Gray of Stillwater, Minn., brother Richard Boettcher and wife Joline of Columbus, Ohio, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on May 17, 2021, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish with inurnment to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift to a charity of your choice or to Barbara’s Endowed Nursing Scholarship at Presentation College in Aberdeen.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
