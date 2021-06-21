Barbara Joan Davis Lamb, 83, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2021, in Spearfish, surrounded by her beloved family.
Barbara was born on Sept. 3, 1937, to Harold and Laura Davis in Pasadena, Calif. She and her younger sister, Anne, spent their childhood sewing, painting, camping, and spending time at the family cabin at Big Bear. Anne remembers jumping on Grandma’s bed with Barbara, hiking out behind the Big Bear cabin to use the outhouse, and taking rowboats on the lake. Barbara was an active member of the Baptist Youth Fellowship. She graduated from John Muir High School in 1955. Shortly after graduation, she married Chuck Lamb, a relationship that continued for the next 64+ years. Barbara and Chuck were both members of the First Baptist Church of Pasadena where they were married in 1956. Church relationships were important to her for the next 70 years. She built many positive memories with family and friends at the First Baptist Church of Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley, and the South Shores Baptist Church in Laguna Niguel, Calif., and finally at the United Methodist Church of Spearfish. While she lived in the beach communities, Barbara enjoyed spending time at Balboa Island, Dana Point Harbor, and the Huntington Beach State Beach, along with just about anything that had to do with the ocean. She also had a life-long attachment with horses, especially Super Duper, Bojangles, and Tony.
Barbara had many careers throughout her lifetime. In 1968, she worked for the Huntington Beach School District as a teacher’s aide and librarian. In 1976, the family moved to San Clemente, Calif. For the next 22 years, Barbara worked as the San Juan Capistrano Unified School District. Barbara held the position of manager of the Dana Point Marina Company at Dana Point, Calif., where she became involved with the Dana Point Harbor Association and the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce. With the oldest children out of the house, Barbara resumed her formal education and enrolled in a distance learning program leading to a bachelor’s degree in psychology through the University of Newport, before distance learning was cool. In 1998, after moving to Spearfish, Barbara worked as the director of Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed working with the chamber and the opportunity to become part of the Northern Black Hills community. Barbara rounded out her vocational experiences working as an associate for Walmart in Spearfish, where her favorite part was working in the bakery, for obvious reasons.
Barbara considered one of her greatest accomplishments the loving family that she and Chuck created. She was an amazing mother to Charles Franklin IV, Randall Harold, Robin Lynn, Koni Lee, Manuel Eslick, and Robert David, along with 13 foster children throughout the years. Barbara also enjoyed her role as grandmother to her 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family enjoyed camping and boating at Barbara’s childhood cabin at Big Bear Lake, going to the beach, and traveling together. Her grandkids cherished the summers that they spent with her in Spearfish. She taught them how to knit, paint, play the piano, and bake delicious desserts.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Laura Davis of Sun City, Ariz. She is survived by her husband Chuck Lamb of Spearfish, sister Anne Whittaker (Don) of Henderson, Nev., children Charlie Lamb of Spearfish, Randy Lamb (Coral) of Fort Collins, Colo., Robin Lamb (Stephen) of Spearfish, Koni Gould (Dan) of Phoenix, Ariz., Manny Plaza Lamb (Cathy) of Loveland, Colo., Bobby Lamb of Rapid City, Tobianne Bee of Rosebud, S.D., along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for Barbara on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Spearfish, 845 N. 5th St., Pastor Scott McKirdy officiating. Interment is at the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.
