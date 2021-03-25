Barbara Jean Dropulich, 74, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Barbara was born December 26, 1946 in Galena, Kan. She graduated from Lead High School in 1964. Barbara married Michael Dropulich on Dec. 27, 1965 at St. Patrick’s Church in Lead. She worked at the Red Owl in Lead, as well as Safeway, McKenna’s Gold Casino and Wooden Nickel in Deadwood.
Barbara will always be remembered for her love of family including her dogs, Kizzi, Barney and Sadie. She loved sunshine, fishing, wildlife and the beautiful Black Hills.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Michael, sister, Diana (Junior) Schumacher of Spearfish and brother-in-law John Dropulich of Lead. She is also survived by her two nieces: Danaca (Brian) Doering, Debra (Chris) Meehan and two nephews: John (Sharon) Dutton and David (Donna) Dutton: great-nephew Blake (Amber) and children Nora and Benjamin; great-niece Miranda (Steven) Lane and children, Anna (Will) Roberts and children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Margaret Dutton, brother, Dennis Dutton and nephew, Greg Schumacher.
Memorial services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers and acknowledging Barb’s love of animals, donations to Twin City Animal Shelter, 722 E. Main St., Lead, SD, 57754 would be a loving memory of Barbara.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.