On March 16, 2021, B. Joann Thieman, 86, of Idaho Falls, Idaho is heaven-bound to be with her lord and savior.
Joann was born on March 22, 1935, in Sundance, Wyo., to Walter Josiah and Elenora Mildred Willson. She graduated from Spearfish High School in 1953, and married Ira Lee Thieman on May 31 of the same year. The couple celebrated with Ira wheeling Joann down Main Street in a wheelbarrow. In 1971, they moved to Idaho Falls where they raised their five children and opened Thieman’s Meats where she worked until the age of 79. She grew and shared the best rhubarb around, wrote wonderful letters to family and friends, and her sense of humor made everyone laugh. She deeply loved her family, especially her grandbabies and pets.
Survived by Kathleen (Eric), Douglas, Vernon (Zee), Rodney (Kristi), James (Kathy), 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Ira, and her sister, Doris.
She will return to Spearfish, to rest next to the love of her life at Rose Hill Cemetery. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20 at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at a later date in Idaho Falls.
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels is handling arrangements.
