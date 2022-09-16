Audrey LuVerne (Schauman) Schaefer, 87

Audrey LuVerne (Schauman) Schaefer passed in peace September 10, 2022.
Audrey was born in Amidon, North Dakota on May 3rd, 1935 to Gustav and Cora (Hoffman) Schauman. She was raised in Marmarth, North Dakota. She Married Merlyn J Schaefer of Rhame, North Dakota on December 31st, 1951. They were married for 60 years before his passing in 2010. Audrey was devoted to faith and family and left a mark on all who knew her. She loved communicating with friends and family through letters and phone calls and never lost track of those she cared for. After Merlyn completed his 28-year Air Force career in 1979, they lived in Minot, North Dakota until 1993, then moved to Spearfish, South Dakota.
She left behind many who loved her including four sons Michael (LouAnna) Schaefer of Avoca, Michigan, John (Ellen) Schaefer of Guerneville, California, Glenn (Helga) Schaefer of Karlsruhe, Germany and Donald (Lynnette) Schaefer of Arlee, Montana; one daughter, Karen Schaefer of Polson, Montana; ten grandchildren, Chris, Wayne, Aimee, Heather, Josh, Shoshanna, Lindsey, Nycolas, Bart and D.J.; and eight great-grandchildren, Kylee, Kamree, Kaden, Kloee, Zoey, Otto, John and James. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlyn; two infant sons; her parents Gustav and Cora, her brother Jim, and her sisters Mavis and Jacque.
Visitation will be from 4-6 PM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Vigil will follow at 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
