Audrey Sandidge, of Spearfish, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
She was born Aug. 22, 1920, to Oscar and Nora Rogge of rural Florence, S.D. where she graduated from high school in 1938. She attended and graduated from the Watertown School of Business in 1939. She was delighted to land her first job as bookkeeper for a company that handled the “newly invented” cream separator in 1939.
She often told in her early school days how her mother would wrap her, and brother and sister in blankets for the horse and sleigh ride to school in the cold bitter South Dakota winters.
Audrey married the love of her life, Neil Alton Sandidge on Sept. 22, 1941, in Watertown. To this union were born five loving children:
Bruce Sandidge, Sundance, Wyo., LeRoy (Linda) Sandidge, Belle Fourche, Connie (Russel) Albrecht, Pierre, Beverly (Alan) Leeling, Belle Fourche, and David Sandidge, Deadwood.
Audrey is survived by all five children; one sister, Myrtle Swanson of Watertown; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Nora Rogge; her husband, Neil Sandidge; her sister, Muriel Thorson Rogge; her brothers Duwayne Rogge, Willard Rogge, and Keith Rogge; one special granddaughter, Vanessa, and her loving mother Linda Sandidge. Our mother was a wonderful hostess. Anyone that came through her door was quickly offered coffee, water, or pop, and one might not be hungry, however, you still found yourself eating one of her tasty treats.
Audrey could make a fantastic meal out of most anything. She enjoyed gardening, church circles, cooking, and truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Fish used to tremble when mom picked up her favorite fishing pole. She especially enjoyed fishing and traveling through Alaska.
When Neil worked on the Alaskan Pipeline, our mothers love, hard work, and devotion to our family, and to the Lord, carried her through a remarkable 100 year journey of her life. She will never be forgotten.
