Arthur Jacob Martinez, 80, of Custer, passed away Aug. 9, 2021, at his residence in Custer.
Arthur was born Oct. 8, 1940, in Colorado to Noverto and Perfecta (Trujillo) Martinez.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Lorrie of Custer; seven children; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents; nine siblings and one daughter.
A celebration of Arthur’s life will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Custer Senior Center in Custer.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer.
