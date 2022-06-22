Arthur “Art” Silvernail, 83, of Deadwood, passed away at Deadwood Monument Hospital in hospice care.
Art was born December 4, 1938, to Arthur and Leatine Silvernail in Scotland, SD, the oldest of four children.
Art married Georgeann Ryan on August 1, 1960, in Yankton, SD, and six children were born from this union. They moved to the Black Hills in 1962 and he went to work for Homestake Gold Mine and worked there for 31 years until he retired.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family.
Art is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Georgeann, and by his six children, Dennis (Kelly), Kimberly (Jack) Kari, Bryan (Kay), Jolene (John) Ryan, Shawn (Tara) and Joe (Janice); grandchildren, LeAnn, Jason, Jacob, Wendy, Nick, Nathan, Matthew, Brittany, Bo, Kiersten, Kole and Ryan; 19 Great-Grandchildren; and siblings, Donna Mae Mraz and Chuck Silvernail.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and grandson, Daniel Lee.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10:00 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Deadwood, SD. A private burial will take place later.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
