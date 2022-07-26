Art Arp, age 97 of Spearfish, went home to heaven on July 22, 2022 at the Fountain Springs Health Care Center in Rapid City.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 A.M. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery. Friends may leave written condolences online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.