Arno W. Schroeder, age 97 of Spearfish, SD went home to be with the Lord on December 21, 2022.
Born February 6, 1925 in Dolton, SD to parents Frank and Susie (Becker) Schroeder
Preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Susie, First wife: Doris Kinsman Schroeder, wife: Freeda Crago Summers Schroeder, brother: Leo Schroeder, sisters: Adina Lagemann, Christine Larson, Verna Schroeder, Violet Schroeder, Gladys Larson, and Agnes Deckert, and grandson, Brian Douglas Schroeder.
Survived by his son: Douglas (Joanne) Schroeder and daughter: Nancy Schroeder, grandchildren: Erin Haynes (Russell), and Nathan Schroeder (Rachel), great-grandchildren: Wesley Haynes and Brian Haynes, several nieces and nephews.
Arno led a very active life from his early years on a rural farm during the Depression years to the last years when his war injuries caught up with him. His early family life was one of poverty of income but because the farm and garden provided food, they did not experience hunger. Rich in non-material family values, and due to a strong Mennonite foundation, Arno was a man of great faith and character. At an early age, the Lord gave Arno a deep desire to read and memorize His Word.
His education was that of one-room country schools in his primary years. He graduated from High School in Marion, SD in 1943. Many great stories of an active life and much hard work have come from those years of farm life and school experiences.
Soon after graduation, he left the farm for summer work in Chicago before his one and only semester of college at Tabor College in Kansas. Returning to Chicago where his brother also lived, Arno took a job with an insurance company to finance additional education in pre-med studies but was soon drafted into the Marine Corps in the fall of 1944. After boot camp in Le Jeune, NC, Arno found himself on a ship to WWII combat in the Pacific Theater, eventually to Okinawa. After experiencing the life changing impact of intense combat on Okinawa and while training in Guam for the planned invasion of Japan, the atomic attack on Japan brought an end to the war. Arno was then assigned to service in China where he provided administrative support in the Headquarters Company before he returned to the States and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Resulting from his WWII service, he received numerous service commendations including the Combat Action Ribbon, the Presidential Unit Citation (6th Marine Division), and the China Service Medal among others. Injuries sustained during combat were never properly documented, thus prohibiting his receipt of a well-deserved Purple Heart medal. Following his service in China, Arno was treated in the Naval Hospital in San Diego for his combat injuries before his honorable discharge. During his brief service in the USMC Reserve from 1947-51 he received his promotion to Private First Class.
Arno married Doris Kinsman from Worthington, MN in 1950 and they settled in Sioux Falls, SD. Son, Douglas was born in May 1951 and daughter, Nancy in November 1954. Strongly discouraged by the Corps from pursuing a medical career, Arno found work in the finance world and eventually in banking; his special skills in this area and much hard work allowed him to achieve measurable success and provision for his family over the next 30 years.
Throughout his adult life Arno gave generous support to several churches, charities, veteran’s groups, seniors, and widowers in the community. His friends and family would acknowledge gratefully his role as a prayer warrior on their behalf.
During his banking years Arno began to enjoy hunting and fishing, accumulating many trophy mounts which were displayed in his home. Retiring in his mid-fifties to the Black Hills allowed him many more opportunities to enjoy this avocation. It was in Spearfish, SD that he met and married his wife, Freeda. Together they enjoyed singing in choirs and participating in hundreds of Volksmarch events around the Black Hills and in Arizona during the winter months.
Arno was able to live independently until the fall of his 97th year when he was moved into the VA hospice facility in Sturgis, SD. The family is so grateful for the many healthcare professionals who cared for him so lovingly.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Connection Church in Spearfish with visitation beginning one hour prior. Private family burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the Samaritans Purse and DAV (Disabled American Veterans).
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
